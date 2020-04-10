iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Trading Up 1.7%

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $42.40, approximately 58,410 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHYG. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 143,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter.

