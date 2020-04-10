Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:JPHLF)’s stock price was down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70, approximately 6,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.

About Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF)

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, and Life Insurance segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

