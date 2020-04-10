Jefferies Financial Group Trims Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Target Price to $35.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hexcel from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 2,801,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

