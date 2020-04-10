Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.86 ($31.23).

Shares of JEN traded up €0.69 ($0.80) on Thursday, hitting €17.64 ($20.51). 223,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.60. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €12.99 ($15.10) and a 1 year high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

