JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JBLU. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,902,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,754,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,413 shares of company stock valued at $331,854. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 258,123 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,920,000 after purchasing an additional 643,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.