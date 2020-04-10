Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$10.07 ($7.14) and last traded at A$10.33 ($7.33), approximately 1,065,071 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$11.24 ($7.97).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of A$16.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $705.39 million and a PE ratio of 25.28.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Jumbo Interactive’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Jumbo Interactive’s payout ratio is presently 89.49%.

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through Internet and mobile devices primarily in Australia and Fiji. It operates through two segments, Internet Lotteries Australia and Other. The company is involved in the sale of official government and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software system.

