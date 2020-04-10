Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JUN3. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Jungheinrich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.64 ($24.00).

JUN3 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching €14.97 ($17.41). 145,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.16. The company has a market cap of $718.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63. Jungheinrich has a 12-month low of €10.06 ($11.70) and a 12-month high of €32.32 ($37.58).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

