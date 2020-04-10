K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €6.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.74 ($9.00).

K&S stock traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €5.81 ($6.75). The company had a trading volume of 2,150,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. K&S has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of €18.61 ($21.64). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

