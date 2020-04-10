Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti upgraded Kadant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Kadant from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.22.

NYSE:KAI traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kadant has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $114.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $848.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $524,932.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,034 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,614.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $221,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,736.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,292 shares of company stock worth $2,109,216 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Kadant by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kadant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 604,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,626,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kadant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

