KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 20,154,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,380,420. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

