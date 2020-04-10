Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Down 100%

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) traded down 100% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, 8,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$177,995.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

