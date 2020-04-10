Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.44.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.95. 465,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.69. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.37.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.