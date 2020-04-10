Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,081 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. 17,255,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,834,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.