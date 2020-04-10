KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get KION GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of KIGRY traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,074. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.