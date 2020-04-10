Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Kore Potash PLC (LON:KP2)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01), approximately 312,874 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.64.

About Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Central Africa. Its primary asset is the Sintoukola Potash permit located in the Republic of Congo. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

