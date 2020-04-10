Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KRN. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.00 ($72.09).

KRN traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €52.90 ($61.51). 32,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.59. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.33. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €41.92 ($48.74) and a fifty-two week high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

