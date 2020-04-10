Kryll Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Kryll has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Kryll has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $12,555.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02728763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00201913 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,030,443 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.