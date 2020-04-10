Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.50 ($51.74) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lanxess presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.50 ($62.21).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of ETR:LXS traded up €2.21 ($2.57) during trading on Thursday, hitting €41.85 ($48.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.