Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.50 ($62.21).

Lanxess stock traded up €2.21 ($2.57) during trading on Thursday, hitting €41.85 ($48.66). 486,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is €41.42 and its 200 day moving average is €54.25. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

