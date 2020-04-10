Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Trading Up 5.4%

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.59 and last traded at $111.96, 77,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 40,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.