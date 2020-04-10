Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Stock Price Up 4%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD)’s stock price rose 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.29, approximately 124,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 229,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41.

