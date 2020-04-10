Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVL. ValuEngine raised Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 2,207 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $53,254.91. Also, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 4,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $98,760.00. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,253. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.