Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVL. ValuEngine raised Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.
In related news, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 2,207 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $53,254.91. Also, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 4,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $98,760.00. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,253. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.
About Level One Bancorp
Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.
