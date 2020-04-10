Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $198,866.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 68,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,377,816.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 594,590 shares of company stock worth $11,654,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

