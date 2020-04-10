LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. LG Display has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LG Display by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

