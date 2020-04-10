LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) were up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.52, approximately 1,048,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,035,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

