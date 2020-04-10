Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Set at C$35.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$35.00 price target on Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.00.

Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.80.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

