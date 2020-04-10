Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €190.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €191.15 ($222.27).

Get Linde alerts:

LIN traded up €2.30 ($2.67) on Thursday, reaching €168.75 ($196.22). The company had a trading volume of 2,052,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 1 year high of €208.60 ($242.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion and a PE ratio of 40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €164.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €179.79.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.