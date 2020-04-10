Litecred Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Litecred coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecred has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. Litecred has a total market cap of $6,253.11 and $2.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.01060910 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033458 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00265804 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00174028 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007512 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00059618 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred (LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

