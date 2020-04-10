Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.88.

LMT stock traded up $9.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,109. The firm has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

