Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.48.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,202,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

