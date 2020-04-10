LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) PT Lowered to $30.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $3.00 on Monday, reaching $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 562,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

