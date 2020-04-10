LUNA Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, KuCoin, GOPAX and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02717091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Coinone, Bitrue, GOPAX, KuCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

