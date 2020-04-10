Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Lowered to $5.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered Macerich from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macerich from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.27.

MAC stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,796,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,795. Macerich has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.23%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Doug J. Healey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 64,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 210,365 shares of company stock worth $2,211,330. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Macerich by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Macerich by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

