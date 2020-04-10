Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.81 Billion

Analysts predict that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will post $4.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $5.30 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $22.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $23.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.77 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

M traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 50,933,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,191,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. Macy’s has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $25.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 165,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

