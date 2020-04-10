Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magellan Midstream boasts of an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including the country's largest petroleum infrastructure network, which generate stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The partnership, which displays an impressive history of rewarding investors, expects to generate DCF of around $1.2 billion this year, targeting annual distribution growth of 3%. Magellan Midstream expects its refined products pipeline shipments to expand nearly 10% in 2020 driven by the benefits from the recent growth projects. However, the recent spate of project cancellations have made investors worried about the partnership’s growth prospects. As it is, Magellan Midstream is reeling under high debt burden, which restricts its financial freedom. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMP. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE MMP traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 318,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

