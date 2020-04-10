Mainstream Group (ASX:MAI) Stock Price Down 100%

Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MAI)’s stock price fell 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.37 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), 177,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$58,412.00 ($41,426.95).

The firm has a market cap of $48.78 million and a P/E ratio of -24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.51.

In other Mainstream Group news, insider Byram Johnston sold 500,000 shares of Mainstream Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.40), for a total transaction of A$285,000.00 ($202,127.66).

Mainstream Group Holdings Limited provides fund administration services for the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe. Its fund administration services include middle office, investment administration, fund accounting, unit registry, and company secretarial services to various investment and fund managers.

