Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Citigroup

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $150.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Marriott International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.53.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,253,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,690. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

