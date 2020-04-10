Masco (NYSE:MAS) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAS. TheStreet lowered Masco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on Masco from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,861. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,264 shares of company stock worth $7,183,880. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

