Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Tops $258,467.69

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $258,467.69 and approximately $58,473.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.02296154 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00075731 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.