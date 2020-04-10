Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $6.21 on Friday, reaching $183.70. 4,877,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,899. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average of $197.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

