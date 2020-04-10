Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.3% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.49. 12,598,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,411,158. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $207.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.