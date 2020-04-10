Mercury (MER) Market Cap Hits $337,269.58

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $337,269.58 and $58.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02728763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00201913 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

