Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Shares of TSE MRU traded down C$0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$59.16. 1,667,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.78. Metro has a 1-year low of C$47.88 and a 1-year high of C$61.74.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metro will post 3.37537 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

