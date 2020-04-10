Metronome Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $35,182.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004913 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $50.98 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02717091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201352 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,887,374 coins and its circulating supply is 10,410,700 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60, $33.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

