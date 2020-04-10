Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557,818 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $213,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.28.

MCHP stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.45. 6,036,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,083,632. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

