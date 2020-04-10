MINDOL Trading 25.1% Higher Over Last Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for about $3.87 or 0.00056229 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. MINDOL has a total market cap of $658.63 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.01058836 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00260658 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000760 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.