Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.50 to C$24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.81.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

MI.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.62. 787,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$15.58 and a one year high of C$28.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.