Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, ZB.COM, BitForex and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005850 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,232,500 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, BitForex, OKEx, DigiFinex, LBank, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bithumb, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.