Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.88.

NYSE:MHK traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.01. 936,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

