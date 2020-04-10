Morgan Stanley Trims Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price to $22.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a sell rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 10,646,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,000,891. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

